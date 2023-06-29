Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

SCHN stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $813.62 million, a P/E ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.53. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 220.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $46,401.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $46,401.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,874 shares of company stock worth $80,046 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

