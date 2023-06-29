Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.62 million, a P/E ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Schnitzer Steel Industries

A number of research firms have commented on SCHN. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $46,401.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $46,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,292.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,874 shares of company stock worth $80,046. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after buying an additional 524,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,518 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,051,000 after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,652 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

(Free Report)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.