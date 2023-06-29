Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.