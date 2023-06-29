Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is CENTRAL TRUST Co’s 3rd Largest Position

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,045 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $106,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 676,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,672. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

