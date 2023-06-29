Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

