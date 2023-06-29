Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.