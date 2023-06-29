Scott & Selber Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,395,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,788,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,733,000 after purchasing an additional 331,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $199.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $203.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.48 and a 200 day moving average of $185.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

