SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after buying an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,250,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 684,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 193,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of SEIC opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

