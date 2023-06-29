Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $54.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million.

Selina Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLNA opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Selina Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05.

Get Selina Hospitality alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.