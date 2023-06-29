ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SFBS opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,565.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,565.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,795 shares of company stock valued at $373,544. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,578,000 after acquiring an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

