Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Stock Price Down 1%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 42.65 and last traded at 42.65. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at 43.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Seven & i from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Seven & i Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is 44.92 and its 200 day moving average is 44.54.
About Seven & i
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seven & i
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.