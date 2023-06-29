Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Stock Price Down 1%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 42.65 and last traded at 42.65. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at 43.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of Seven & i from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 44.92 and its 200 day moving average is 44.54.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.