Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Stock Price Down 6%

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.39. 133,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 739,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Shengfeng Development Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03.

Shengfeng Development Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shengfeng Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengfeng Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.