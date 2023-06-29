Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Critical Analysis

Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Free Report) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Zhongsheng Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Zhongsheng Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Zhongsheng Group and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A Shift Technologies -32.05% N/A -79.53%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongsheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift Technologies 1 6 0 0 1.86

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zhongsheng Group and Shift Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Shift Technologies has a consensus price target of $1.20, indicating a potential downside of 44.19%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Zhongsheng Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zhongsheng Group and Shift Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A $5.36 7.02 Shift Technologies $670.75 million 0.05 -$172.04 million ($17.19) -0.13

Zhongsheng Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift Technologies. Shift Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zhongsheng Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Zhongsheng Group

(Free Report)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan. It also provides spare parts, automobile accessories, repair and maintenance services, detailing services, and other automobile-related products and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

About Shift Technologies

(Free Report)

Shift Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products. The company also provides value-added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, wheel and tire coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plans. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.