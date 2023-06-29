Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,985,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,479,000 after acquiring an additional 706,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,378,000 after acquiring an additional 618,195 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,693,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

