Short Interest in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Drops By 67.8%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,696.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,986,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,172,000 after purchasing an additional 114,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,946,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after purchasing an additional 269,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,744,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 1,551,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 112,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,342 shares during the period.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE BGB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,904. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.