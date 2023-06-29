Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Drops By 66.7%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCN opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. CHS has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $26.62.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

