Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Increases By 1,500.0%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:CKNHF remained flat at $36.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

