Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Grows By 251.9%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 251.9% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. 42,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,520. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

