Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Expands By 300.0%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

Shares of DTRUY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

About Daimler Truck

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.