Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Increases By 452.4%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,800 shares, a growth of 452.4% from the May 31st total of 87,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DatChat by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 140,546 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DatChat by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 63,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DatChat by 468.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 2.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DATS opened at $0.53 on Thursday. DatChat has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

DatChat ( NASDAQ:DATS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DatChat had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 25,827.66%.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

