Short Interest in Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Expands By 249.8%

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 249.8% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,904,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Digital Locations Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DLOC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 12,076,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,537,760. Digital Locations has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
Digital Locations Company Profile
