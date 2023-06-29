Short Interest in Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Expands By 249.8%

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 249.8% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,904,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digital Locations Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DLOC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 12,076,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,537,760. Digital Locations has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc engages in the business of aggregation, development, and acquiring small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. The company was founded on August 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

