Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Drops By 89.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the May 31st total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. 12,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $28.99.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

