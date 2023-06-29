Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Increases By 2,174.6%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, an increase of 2,174.6% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $12.39 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.2786 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

