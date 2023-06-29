Short Interest in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) Decreases By 68.8%

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FRTX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,961. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 145.43%.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

