Short Interest in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR) Decreases By 65.0%

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDNR. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,991,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $2,648,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

About Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

