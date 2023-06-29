Short Interest in Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Declines By 78.4%

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUFFree Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GMPUF stock remained flat at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. Gestamp Automoción has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

