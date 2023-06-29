Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Expands By 600.0%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of LANDO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $27.95.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.22%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

