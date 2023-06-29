Short Interest in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Declines By 87.5%

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HNNAZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $25.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

