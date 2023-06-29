Short Interest in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Grows By 275.0%

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iMedia Brands Price Performance

Shares of IMBIL traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 151,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59.

iMedia Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 106.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

