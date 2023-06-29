Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Drops By 71.6%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the May 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,810. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.75.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

