Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Declines By 91.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,771,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,000,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IBTK stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 2,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,074. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

