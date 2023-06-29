Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Drops By 77.0%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kirin Price Performance

KNBWY traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirin has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.96%.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.