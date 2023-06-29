Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Grows By 377.3%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 377.3% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LBRDP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. ( NASDAQ:LBRDP Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

