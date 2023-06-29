Short Interest in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Drops By 74.9%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvast stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Microvast were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Microvast Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MVSTW traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,812. Microvast has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

