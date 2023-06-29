Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Increases By 1,785.7%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 1,785.7% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Featured Stories

