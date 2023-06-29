Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Expands By 293.1%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,100 shares, a growth of 293.1% from the May 31st total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NMZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. 194,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,642. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.