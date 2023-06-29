Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Rises By 642.9%

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 642.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 32,799 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JPT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 3,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,134. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $21.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

Featured Stories

