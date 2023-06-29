Short Interest in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT) Drops By 90.9%

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of OmniLit Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 1,537.8% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLIT traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.42. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,613. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. OmniLit Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

OmniLit Acquisition Company Profile

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

