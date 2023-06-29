Short Interest in Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Drops By 79.8%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Oncotelic Therapeutics Trading Up 15.8 %

OTCMKTS OTLC traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 1,066,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,835. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Oncotelic Therapeutics alerts:

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncotelic Therapeutics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncotelic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.