Short Interest in OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Declines By 72.5%

OTP Bank Nyrt. (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,600 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the May 31st total of 1,699,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,676.0 days.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Stock Performance

Shares of OTP Bank Nyrt. stock remained flat at C$34.20 on Thursday. OTP Bank Nyrt. has a 12 month low of C$27.00 and a 12 month high of C$34.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.40.

Get OTP Bank Nyrt. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTPBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OTP Bank Nyrt. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OTP Bank Nyrt. in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTP Bank Nyrt. Company Profile

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, municipalities, corporations, and enterprises. The company offers loans; accounts; debit and credit cards; insurance; account management; securities; factoring; company statement; and other products and services for individual and enterprise customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTP Bank Nyrt. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.