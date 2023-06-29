Short Interest in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Expands By 800.0%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $41.93. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,203. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $44.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $201.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 635.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.