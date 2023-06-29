Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Drops By 84.3%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Quhuo Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:QH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,393. Quhuo has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.
About Quhuo
