Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Declines By 67.6%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sekisui House Stock Up 0.4 %

SKHSY stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

