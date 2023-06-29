Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Declines By 83.1%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seven & i from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i Trading Up 1.5 %

Seven & i stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. Seven & i has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i ( OTCMKTS:SVNDY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.18 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seven & i will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.