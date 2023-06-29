Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Declines By 74.0%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sherritt International Stock Performance
Sherritt International stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. Sherritt International has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.48.
About Sherritt International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sherritt International
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
- Rising AI & Falling Shares: Nvidia Facing New Export Restrictions
- Schnitzer Steel: Set Up For Long-Term Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.