Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Declines By 74.0%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Sherritt International stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. Sherritt International has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.48.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

