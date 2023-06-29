Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Drops By 74.1%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Smiths Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.1435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.12%.

About Smiths Group

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.17) to GBX 2,040 ($25.94) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

