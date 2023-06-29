Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Drops By 74.1%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Smiths Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.
Smiths Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.1435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
