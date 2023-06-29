Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Drops By 75.2%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the May 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPVNF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.11.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
