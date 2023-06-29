Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Drops By 75.2%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the May 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPVNF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.11.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

