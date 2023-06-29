Short Interest in The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Decreases By 79.8%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the May 31st total of 921,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 931.0 days.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

Shares of Siam Cement Public stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. Siam Cement Public has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $10.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised Siam Cement Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

