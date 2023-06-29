Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Decreases By 95.6%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
SWGNF stock opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88.
About The Swatch Group
