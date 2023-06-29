Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Decreases By 95.6%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

SWGNF stock opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.88.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

