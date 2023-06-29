Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Decreases By 67.2%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,533 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UBP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $825.54 million, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.86. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.94%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

